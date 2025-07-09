From factory to pharmacy: Will new transit rules ensure safer drugs?

“Right now, these crucial guidelines aren't a mandatory part of the Drugs Rule, 1945. Therefore, the plan is to put good storage and distribution practices in the Drugs Rule, thereby making them a legal requirement for everyone involved, including drug manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. This will ensure that medicines maintain their quality and effectiveness across the entire supply chain. A draft notification will be issued to make this provision legal, once things are finalised," said the second official cited above who also did not want to be named.