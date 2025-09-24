India to rewrite drug-quality rulebook to match US, EU, Japan standards
Priyanka Sharma 4 min read 24 Sept 2025, 05:58 pm IST
India is setting up new standards for 123 drugs, and updating them for another 200 medicines, as it aims to align with the benchmarks in the US, Japan, and the European Union.
New Delhi: India’s $50-billion pharmaceutical industry is set for a quality overhaul, as the government is preparing to unveil new safety and quality standards to reinforce the country’s reputation as a global leader in drug manufacturing and bolster trust in medicines made by domestic companies.
