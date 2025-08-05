Earthquakes' secondary waves are the most destructive. India is developing a system to predict them
Summary
While accurately predicting the exact time, location, and magnitude of earthquakes remains a scientific challenge, Japan is capable of predicting S-waves a few seconds in advance. India is now investing in infrastructure to improve such an early-warning system.
India is developing an ambitious early-warning system for destructive secondary waves (S-waves) during earthquakes, which could provide critical lead time to save lives and protect infrastructure.
