New Delhi: To reduce loss of life and property caused by earthquakes, India plans to extend its earthquake warning lead time from a few seconds at present to up to 45 seconds, top experts said.
India to up seismometer count five-fold for early earthquake alerts
SummaryIndia plans a five-fold expansion of its seismometer network to boost earthquake warning lead time from just a few seconds now to up to 45 seconds. Early detection of P-waves will allow alerts before the more destructive S-waves reach a location.
New Delhi: To reduce loss of life and property caused by earthquakes, India plans to extend its earthquake warning lead time from a few seconds at present to up to 45 seconds, top experts said.