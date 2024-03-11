India-EFTA trade deal: Swiss watches to chocolates- 5 things which will become cheaper
India-EFTA trade deal: Under the agreement, the four-member EFTA has committed $100 billion in investments in India and a considerable reduction in tariffs on its exports to India
India-EFTA trade deal: In a landmark deal with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), India has signed a trade and economic partnership agreement (TEPA) to boost trade and investments for developed countries- Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. Under the agreement, the four-member EFTA has committed $100 billion in investments in India and the tariffs between both blocs are expected to reduce.