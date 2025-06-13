India Embassy warns Indian nationals in Israel to ‘stay close to safety shelters’ amid escalating tensions with Iran

The Indian Embassy in Israel advises nationals to remain vigilant and follow safety protocols from Israeli authorities. Citizens should exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay near safety shelters due to the current regional situation.

Riya R Alex
Updated13 Jun 2025, 07:49 AM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Indian Embassy in Israel posted on X, “In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the Israeli authorities and home front command (https://oref.org.il/eng). *Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters.”

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!

Business NewsNewsIndia Embassy warns Indian nationals in Israel to ‘stay close to safety shelters’ amid escalating tensions with Iran
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.