India Embassy warns Indian nationals in Israel to ‘stay close to safety shelters’ amid escalating tensions with Iran

Indian Embassy in Israel posted on X, “In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the Israeli authorities and home front command (https://oref.org.il/eng). *Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters.”
