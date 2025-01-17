The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed the ongoing political developments in Canada, emphasising India's commitment to its strong bilateral ties with Ottawa. Highlighting the deep-rooted relationship between the two nations, Randhir Jaiswal stated that India is closely monitoring the situation and remains prepared to take necessary steps to uphold and strengthen these ties.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “A lot of political developments are going on in Canada. We are keeping a close eye on them. India and Canada enjoy a very deep relationship with each other...We hope that the relationship will remain strong and India will be ready to take any step in this direction.”

Justin Trudeau announced on January 6 that he will step down in the coming months after nine years in power, bowing to pressure from lawmakers alarmed by the party's miserable showing in pre-election polls.

Emphasising the “internal battles" he has to fight, Justin Trudeau said Canadians deserve a “real choice" to lead them and he “cannot be the best option in the elections.”

During an emotional press conference, a teary-eyed Justin Trudeau announced his decision to step down, stating, “I intend to resign as party leader, as Prime Minister after the party selects its next leader...Last night I asked the president of the Liberal Party to start that process."

"This country deserves a real choice in the next election and it has become clear to me that I am having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election," Justin Trudeau said.

Justin Trudeau said that he would stay on both as prime minister and Liberal leader until the party chooses a new chief.

“After a robust and secure nation-wide process, the Liberal Party of Canada will choose a new leader on March 9, and be ready to fight and win the 2025 election,” the party said in a statement.