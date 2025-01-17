The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed the ongoing political developments in Canada, emphasising India's commitment to its strong bilateral ties with Ottawa. Highlighting the deep-rooted relationship between the two nations, Randhir Jaiswal stated that India is closely monitoring the situation and remains prepared to take necessary steps to uphold and strengthen these ties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “A lot of political developments are going on in Canada. We are keeping a close eye on them. India and Canada enjoy a very deep relationship with each other...We hope that the relationship will remain strong and India will be ready to take any step in this direction."

Justin Trudeau announced on January 6 that he will step down in the coming months after nine years in power, bowing to pressure from lawmakers alarmed by the party's miserable showing in pre-election polls.

Emphasising the “internal battles" he has to fight, Justin Trudeau said Canadians deserve a “real choice" to lead them and he “cannot be the best option in the elections."

During an emotional press conference, a teary-eyed Justin Trudeau announced his decision to step down, stating, “I intend to resign as party leader, as Prime Minister after the party selects its next leader...Last night I asked the president of the Liberal Party to start that process."

"This country deserves a real choice in the next election and it has become clear to me that I am having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election," Justin Trudeau said.

Justin Trudeau said that he would stay on both as prime minister and Liberal leader until the party chooses a new chief.

“After a robust and secure nation-wide process, the Liberal Party of Canada will choose a new leader on March 9, and be ready to fight and win the 2025 election," the party said in a statement.