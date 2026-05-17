Chasing Brazil’s biofuel dream: Can India drive on 100% ethanol?

Ford had famously asserted that he would build only one version of his Model T car, and that “any customer can have a car painted any color that he wants so long as it is black” because the paint was cheaper and more durable. While those words have gone on to become one of the best-known quotes in automotive history, the industrialist had shown himself to be far more flexible—ahead of his time even—on another front. Ford, who grew up on a farm, had a deep distrust for big oil companies, including John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil. Because of this, the story goes, he designed the early Model T, which was launched in 1908, with an adjustable engine that could run on gasoline (petrol in India), ethanol, or a mix of both. Indeed, the very first automobile that Ford built, the Quadricycle of 1896, ran entirely on ethanol.