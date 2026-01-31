The week in charts: India-EU FTA, 2026 Padma Awards, India’s EM ranking
Summary
In this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
india eu fta, emerging market tracker, mint em tracker, padma awards 2026, economic survey 2026, india gdp forecast, union budget 2026, adventure tourism india, industrial production india, iip growth december
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story