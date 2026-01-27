Indian winemakers will remain largely unaffected by India–EU free trade deal
The duty cuts will mostly bypass the price segment in which domestic producers operate.
Indian winemakers are likely to remain unaffected by lower tariffs on premium European wines under the India–EU free trade agreement, as the duty cuts will largely bypass the price segment in which domestic producers operate, experts said.
