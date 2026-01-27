Indian winemakers will remain largely unaffected by India–EU free trade deal

Spirits to bear the brunt

By contrast, the impact of the trade agreement is expected to be more visible in spirits, where volumes are larger and consumer familiarity is higher. “Where you may see some differences is in the spirits portfolios, where the duties are supposed to come down to 40%," said Vinod Giri, director general of the Brewers Association of India (BAI), referring to European spirits under the pact. He added that mass-market international brands stand to gain more from the duty cuts, as products such as vodka already enjoy wider acceptance among Indian consumers.