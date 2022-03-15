PM Modi interacts with officials engaged in evacuation from Ukraine

PM Modi interacts with officials engaged in evacuation from Ukraine1 min read . 09:54 PM IST
- PM Modi said this during virtual interaction with all stakeholders including embassy officials engaged in evacuation from Ukraine
Operation Ganga: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India evacuated nationals of 18 other countries from Ukraine. He said New Delhi has also sent over 90 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and its neighbouring countries.
PM Modi said this during virtual interaction with all stakeholders including embassy officials engaged in evacuation from Ukraine.
He expressed his warm appreciation for Indian community leaders, volunteer groups, companies, private individuals, and government officials who worked tirelessly for the success of the operation
The Prime Minister said around 23,000 Indians have returned to the country from Ukraine. “Running this evacuation operation was challenging under such circumstances," he said.
He praised the patriotic fervor, sense of community service, and team spirit displayed by all stakeholders involved in Operation Ganga. PM Modi recalled his personal interactions with leaders of Ukraine and its neighboring countries and expressed gratitude for their support
“Interacted with Indian community organizations, civil society and volunteer groups involved in @opganga. Collective efforts ensured the safe return of about 23,000 Indians from Ukraine. We remain committed to ensure the safety and well-being of Indians in distress abroad," PM Modi said on Twitter.
Reiterating high priority that government attaches to safety of Indians abroad, PM Modi recalled that India has always acted with alacrity to assist its citizens during any international crisis.
