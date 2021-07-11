India evacuates staff from Kandahar consulate as violence intensifies

This comes in the wake of reports that India had closed its consulate in Kandahar in the wake of a sweeping offensive by the Taliban to retake critical towns and cities in Afghanistan after the withdrawal by the US-led forces from the country. According to reports, the Taliban have captured more than 120 districts of Afghanistan with government forces in control of about 75. Some US estimates have suggested that Kabul could be taken over by the Taliban in six months to a year.

