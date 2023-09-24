India expects ₹10 tn pacts at maritime meet: Sonowal5 min read 24 Sep 2023, 11:28 PM IST Subhash Narayan , Rituraj Baruah
In an interview, Sarbananda Sonowal said India is in talks with Russia to operationalize the recently proposed route of Chennai to Vladivostok
NEW DELHI : India expects to sign investment pacts worth ₹10 trillion during the Global Maritime India Summit in New Delhi slated for 17-19 October, Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said.
