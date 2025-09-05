India explores easier rules to bolster Chinese investments
The govt is discussing whether firms with a small proportion of Chinese holding should be excluded from the ambit of Press Note 3. India’s softer stance on Chinese investment shows a pragmatic shift aimed at securing new economic opportunities as pressures mount after 50% US tariffs on India.
New Delhi: India is exploring whether a company with a small shareholding from a China-based or connected entity can be considered ‘Chinese’ firm, said three people aware of the matter, as New Delhi prepares to ease curbs on investments from its neighbouring nation to counter US tariffs.