India may export 14,000 tonnes of non-basmati rice to Mauritius and 7,500 tonnes of onions to Qatar
The export of rice comes against the backdrop of an export ban since last July, with $550 per tonne minimum export price (MEP) and 40% export duty on onions.
India is planning to export 14,000 tonnes of non-basmati rice to Mauritius, and 7,500 tonnes of onions to Qatar through National Cooperative Exports Ltd. (NCEL), after the ministry of external affairs (MEA) requested for some relaxation in the export ban, a senior official said.