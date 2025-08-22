India extends airspace ban on Pakistani aircraft AGAIN, this time till 23 September

India, on Friday, issued another NOTAM, extending its airspace closure for Pakistan registered aircraft, and for flights operated or owned by Pakistani airlines, including military flights till September 23.

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22, India closed its airspace for planes operated, owned or leased by Pakistan airlines and operators, including military flights, with effect from April 30.

Initially, the ban was to end on May 24 and the same was extended first till June 24, then till July 24, and then till August 24.

The ban is part of various measures taken by India against Pakistan following the terror attack.

The development comes after Pakistan authorities on August 20 extended its airspace ban for Indian aircraft till September 23.

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) had issued a fresh NOTAM (notice to airmen) announcing the one-month extension of the restriction on Indian aircraft in Pakistan's airspace.

"All aircraft operated by Indian airlines will not be allowed to use Pakistani airspace. The ban also remains in place for military and civilian aircraft that are Indian-owned or leased," the PAA said.