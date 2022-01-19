Amid the rise in Omicron covid cases , the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the suspension on scheduled international passenger flights till 28 February 2022.

"The authority has decided to extend the suspension of Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 28th February 2022," reads an official letter of Civil Aviation.

However, the restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA, a circular added.

The circular further said that flights under air bubble agreement will not be affected.

India has formed air-bubble pacts with around 28 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air-bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories with specific restrictions.

Scheduled international passenger flights to and from India remain suspended since March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, with 2,82,970 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,79,01,241, which includes 8,961 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The active cases have increased to 18,31,000, the highest in 232 days.

