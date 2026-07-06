India to fast-track strategic Chabahar rail link as Iran tensions ease

The Chabahar-Zahedan rail corridor is a critical missing link in India’s strategy to develop the strategic Iranian port, located south-east of the Strait of Hormuz, as a gateway to the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). The INSTC aims to provide the main trade channel for Central Asian and Eurasian countries located on the eastern side of the Caspian Sea and Afghanistan. The Zahedan line will connect Chabahar to Iran’s national rail network, providing a shorter and more cost-effective route for Indian exports and imports while bypassing both Pakistan and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).