News
India eyes swift trade pact with US amid higher tariff pressures on Asian rivals, no tit-for-tat planned
Dhirendra Kumar 9 min read 04 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- While the European Union is preparing retaliation, Japan is seeking exemptions and China has vowed countermeasures, India’s goal is to conclude a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) with the US early, even as levies as high as 27% kick in next week, on top of existing tariffs.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump’s tariff thunderbolt sent shockwaves across world capitals on Thursday, turning the clock back on globalization and raising fears of a tariff war. For India, however, the strategy is to avoid countermeasures, tie up a trade deal swiftly, and explore opportunities once the dust settles.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less