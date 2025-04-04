Tariffs are "a negative for global GDP, negative for India and Indian markets," said Sanjiv Prasad, co-head (institutional equities) Kotak Institutional Equities. "This would lead to earnings downgrades, impacting sectors such as chemicals, engineering goods and even IT, because even though it's a tax on goods imports, it will lead to slowdown in demand and eventually in corporate spends on IT. Even though pharma is exempt for now, it might not be for long. Some domestic focused businesses will be less affected but overall, it's negative," Prasad added.