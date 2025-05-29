India farm yields resilient to climate change thanks to science: Ramesh Chand

Use of science and technology has so far helped avert a decline in agricultural crop yields in India despite a rise in temperature and the effects of climate change, Ramesh Chand, member, Niti Aayog, said on Thursday.

"Despite an increase in temperature, so far you would not see the decline in yield of any of the crops in India, despite reports that increase in temperature will affect productivity," said Chand at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025.

Despite climate change, and an increase in temperature, crop yield is increasing. "That is because [of] science and technology, research and development. So far, the technology is able to counter the adverse effects of climate change," he added.

In India, 30-40% of the total carbon emissions is contributed by agriculture, and climate change also affects the farm productivity. The second specificity is that emissions from agriculture are invisible, which is not the case in most other sectors.

He illustrated his point with an example of wheat yields. If climate change was projected to cause a 4% fall in yield over the next 30 years, scientific advancements intervened. New varieties were developed, resulting in an actual yield increase of 20%. Therefore, despite the climate change impact, the net increase in yield was 14%.

He, however, emphasised that just because yield is not getting impacted doesn't mean that climate change is not happening. But so far, science and technology, research and development, and irrigation facilities and many other initiatives have been helpful in countering the effects of climate change. "But as we go out, a stage will come, which is called tipping point, beyond that you cannot do anything using science. Then you have no option left, which is needed to be kept in mind," Chand stressed.

Underlining the critical role of policy in enabling innovation-led, climate-resilient growth, he outlined five priority areas for policy action. First, correcting distortions in input and output pricing. For example, giving bonus on a particular crop enhances production of that crop at the expense of others.

Second, to cut the emissions, he suggested promoting crop cultivation in agro-climatically suitable regions. Third, he stressed on enhancing the efficiency of inputs like fertilizers which should be used judiciously. Fourth, he stressed on increasing crop yields and lastly, mainstreaming sustainable agricultural practices to reduce the sector’s carbon footprint.

As part of the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Annual Business Summit 2025, a special plenary session on "Innovating for Climate Resilient Agriculture" was held, where Chand was addressing the audience.