India draws record $81 billion FDI in FY25, services, computers lead surge
SummaryThe figures point to the continued strength of India’s investor-friendly environment and growing appeal across key sectors such as services, manufacturing and technology.
New Delhi: India attracted foreign direct investment (FDI) worth $81.04 billion in FY25, marking a 14% jump from the previous year and reaffirming its position as one of the world’s leading investment destinations.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story