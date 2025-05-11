India firm on ‘will not discuss Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan’ despite Donald Trump’s mediation offer

India’s stance remains unchanged; we will not discuss Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan, according to sources regarding US President Donald Trump’s mediation offer.

United States President Donald Trump has offered to work with India and Pakistan to achieve a “solution” for the Kashmir region, a day after he claimed that his administration ‘brokered’ a ceasefire between the nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan.

“I will work with you, both to see if, after a ‘thousand years,’ a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on Sunday.

On Sunday, government sources asserted that India will never accept mediation in the Kashmir issue and the only matter to discuss is Pakistan returning the territory which is under its illegal occupation.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot had on Sunday said PoK is part of India and we have resolved in 1994 to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

US president Donald trump, in his Truth Social post on Sunday, doubled down on a historically inaccurate assertion that India and Pakistan have been fighting for “a thousand years” or more.

In his post, Donald Trump praised the leadership of India and Pakistan for their strong and wise decision to stop the aggression that could have caused significant loss of life, stating he was proud that the United States had helped facilitate this historic ceasefire.

Additionally, Trump mentioned plans to substantially increase trade with both nations.

The Muslim-majority territory has been contested since the partition of British India in 1947 into India and Pakistan. The two countries have fought three wars over the region. Advertisement

Notably, PM Narendra Modi has so far remained committed to a decades-old policy of refusing international mediation to find a solution to the Kashmir issue.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Sunday that it appreciates Trump’s willingness to resolve the Kashmir issue, which has implications for peace and security in South Asia and beyond.