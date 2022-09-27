India flags concern over visas, US says ‘largely due to Covid pandemic’2 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 10:30 PM IST
- As India flagged its concerns over visas to Indians, US said it was largely due to the Covid pandemic
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said on Tuesday that he flagged India’s concerns on US visas to the Indians in a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. To India’s concerns, the United States said that the issues related to the visas were largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Anthony Blinken also said that the US was aiming to address India’s concerns.