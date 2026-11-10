India flags rich nations' climate finance obligations

New Delhi: India has stepped up pressure on developed nations to honour their climate finance commitments, asserting that poorer countries cannot be expected to shoulder the growing costs of fighting climate change while meeting their own development needs.

Climate Finance At the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) on the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Antalya, Türkiye, India said equity, adaptation and a just energy transition must remain central to global climate negotiations, particularly for developing economies.

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Delivering India's opening statement, Narendra Bhooshan, secretary at the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, said developed countries had an obligation under the Paris Agreement to provide financial resources to support climate action in the developing nations.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What climate finance obligation does the Paris Agreement place on developed countries? ⌵ Article 9.1 requires developed countries to provide financial resources to developing nations to support climate action. 2 Why does India say public climate finance is important for developing countries? ⌵ India says public finance is central to supporting climate action and strengthening adaptation finance for countries facing climate vulnerabilities. It also argues that poorer countries must address climate change while meeting their development needs. 3 What climate priorities did India raise at COP31? ⌵ India said equity, adaptation and a just transition to cleaner energy should remain central to climate negotiations, particularly for developing economies. 4 How could international finance help lower the cost of clean energy in developing countries? ⌵ The related article points to measures such as sovereign guarantees for foreign commercial lending and blended finance linked to credible, implementable transition plans. 5 Should developing countries be expected to shoulder climate costs on their own? ⌵ India says they should not be expected to bear growing climate costs while meeting development needs. It also says it will contribute its fair share to global climate action.

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India called for greater financial support for developing economies, particularly to help them adapt to rising climate risks and make a fair transition to cleaner energy. The appeal comes amid mounting concerns over global warming breaching the 1.5°C threshold.

Bhooshan reaffirmed India's commitment to climate multilateralism and the principle of Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC).

India stressed that Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement places an obligation on developed countries to provide financial resources to developing nations to support climate action. "Public finance from developed countries remains central to catalysing climate action in developing countries and strengthening adaptation finance flows to address their vulnerabilities," the government's press statement said.

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India also reiterated its commitment to contributing its fair share to global climate action while pursuing the development and wellbeing of its people. It underscored that a just transition and meeting adaptation needs remain significant challenges, particularly for the Global South, where these are closely intertwined with the challenge of development itself.

India also welcomed the COP31 presidency's vision of a 'COP of Implementation', centred on dialogue, consensus and action, and said the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement remain the most inclusive platforms for global climate cooperation.

About the Author Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and...Read More ✕ Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.



Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.