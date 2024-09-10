Diet dilemma: Why India struggles to eat right
Every September, India observes ‘National Nutrition Month’. Though primarily targeted at women and children, the occasion also highlights the importance of healthy eating and a balanced diet. However, with over 800 million Indians reliant on the government for free food, awareness and affordability of a balanced diet remain largely a theoretical concept.