Diet dilemma: Why India struggles to eat right

A Mint analysis of major constituents of a balanced diet in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket shows that inflation for those items was more than twice the rate of overall inflation in the past year. A report by Respirer Living Sciences, which tracked the cost of maintaining a balanced diet as recommended by ICMR, showed a steep rise in prices in most parts of the country. In some states, a balanced diet has become costlier by over 30% compared to 2019, the study found. "Price rise is not allowing people to have a proper balanced diet; it is almost a luxury," said Dr Arun Gupta, convenor at the Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest (NAPi).