OECD sees India growing 6.3% in FY26, projects global slowdown
Summary
Private consumption is set to strengthen, supported by rising real incomes, moderate inflation, tax cuts and an improving labour market, the OECD said in a report.
New Delhi: The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Tuesday lowered India’s GDP growth rate a notch, as it projected global growth to slow down more than expected on account of Trump tariffs.
