India has a 14-lakh-tonne e-waste problem, as rising affluence and aspirations drive purchases of electronics, mobile phones and appliances, and more frequent upgrades. The bigger challenge, though, is that when these electronics reach the end of their lifespan, much of it moves through informal channels. Now the system designed to make manufacturers pay for recycling is facing scrutiny over fraudulent claims. With the government reportedly ordering inspections of recycling facilities, Mint explains how and why India’s e-waste system is falling short.
Mint Explainer | India generates 14 lakh tonnes of e-waste. What is wrong?
SummaryIndia’s e-waste is growing, but most is reportedly processed outside the registered system. Authorities are inspecting recycling facilities and tightening checks on certificates used by electronics producers to meet recycling obligations.
India has a 14-lakh-tonne e-waste problem, as rising affluence and aspirations drive purchases of electronics, mobile phones and appliances, and more frequent upgrades. The bigger challenge, though, is that when these electronics reach the end of their lifespan, much of it moves through informal channels. Now the system designed to make manufacturers pay for recycling is facing scrutiny over fraudulent claims. With the government reportedly ordering inspections of recycling facilities, Mint explains how and why India’s e-waste system is falling short.
About the Author
Radhika P Nair is National Editor at Mint, bringing two decades of journalistic rigour to the newsroom. Since joining Mint in September 2025, she has specialised in crafting high-impact analytical narratives for Mint Long Story, focusing on startups, consumer brands, technology, the internet economy and travel.<br><br>A veteran of India’s digital evolution, Radhika has tracked the country’s startup ecosystem for over 15 years. She has reported on the rise of pioneers such as Flipkart, Zomato, Freshworks and Paytm from their nascent stages. Her career is defined by marquee reportage, including breaking the news of Flipkart’s historic $1-billion fundraise in 2014, then the largest by an Indian startup.<br><br>Before Mint, Radhika was Editorial Head at YourStory Media and contributed to leading publications including The Economic Times, NDTV Profit and Outlook Traveller. Her work is characterised by a human-focused, data-driven approach that seeks to understand shifting consumer behaviour with accuracy and depth. She is a two-time recipient of the Best Story of the Year award at The Economic Times. Notably, her Mint Long Story on Kochi’s water metro was cited in the 2026 Economic Survey of the Government of India.<br><br>Radhika holds a Master’s degree in Journalism, where she secured the first rank, and is a university gold medallist in Economics. Based in Chennai, she is an avid traveller who finds joy in a well-cooked meal and is rediscovering her passion for fiction.
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