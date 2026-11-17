India has a 14-lakh-tonne e-waste problem, as rising affluence and aspirations drive purchases of electronics, mobile phones and appliances, and more frequent upgrades. The bigger challenge, though, is that when these electronics reach the end of their lifespan, much of it moves through informal channels. Now the system designed to make manufacturers pay for recycling is facing scrutiny over fraudulent claims. With the government reportedly ordering inspections of recycling facilities, Mint explains how and why India’s e-waste system is falling short.
India has a 14-lakh-tonne e-waste problem, as rising affluence and aspirations drive purchases of electronics, mobile phones and appliances, and more frequent upgrades. The bigger challenge, though, is that when these electronics reach the end of their lifespan, much of it moves through informal channels. Now the system designed to make manufacturers pay for recycling is facing scrutiny over fraudulent claims. With the government reportedly ordering inspections of recycling facilities, Mint explains how and why India’s e-waste system is falling short.
How big is India’s e-waste problem?
India generated 14.15 lakh tonnes of e-waste in 2025-26, of which 9.79 lakh tonnes had been recycled, according to a March 2026 reply by the environment ministry in Parliament. These were provisional figures for the year. The previous year, generation stood at 13.98 lakh tonnes, with 11.59 lakh tonnes recycled. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) estimates generation using producers’ sales data and equipment lifespans. However, a January 2026 report by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), supported by NITI Aayog, estimates that informal operators handle about 78% of India’s e-waste.
The E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022, require manufacturers, producers, refurbishers and recyclers to register. They task state governments with recognising, registering and training e-waste workers. The rules cover 106 categories, from phones and computers to household appliances. But processing remains largely outside the registered system. Informal operators often use hazardous methods, including dismantling and burning, exposing workers to toxic substances and causing pollution. TERI estimates their material recovery rates at 10-20%, compared with 95-97% in formal recycling facilities, meaning much of the valuable material is wasted.
What are electronics producers required to do about e-waste?
The 2022 rules that came into effect in April 2023 place responsibility on producers through Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). Companies selling notified electronics must meet recycling targets, which are calculated by weight, as a percentage of the quantity of each category of equipment a producer released into the market in an earlier year, determined by the product's average lifespan.
Targets were 60% in 2023-24 and 2024-25, 70% in 2025-26 and 2026-27, and will be 80% from 2027-28. New producers have separate calculations, while used-equipment imports carry 100% end-of-life EPR liability if not re-exported.
Producers need not recycle directly, though. They meet obligations by buying EPR certificates from CPCB-registered recyclers through an online portal. Manufacturers, producers, refurbishers and recyclers must register and file returns, while bulk consumers, like offices, educational institutions, and hospitals, must hand e-waste only to registered entities. The producer, however, remains responsible for fulfilling its EPR obligation. Producers that miss their recycling targets can be charged environmental compensation, but they must still fulfil their EPR shortfall.
How does the EPR certificate system work, and where can it be manipulated?
Registered recyclers have to report the metals, like gold, copper, aluminium and iron, recovered from e-waste on the CPCB portal to generate EPR certificates, which are in turn bought by electronics producers to meet their recycling targets.
But for the system to work as intended, the recyclers need to claim certificates only for what has actually been collected and processed. But this isn't the case always. A recycler can potentially generate certificates by reporting recovery that never took place, then sell them to producers seeking to meet their obligations. TERI's January 2026 report flagged spurious certificates and non-operational registered facilities. In September, Reuters reported allegations that WEEE-PRO, an authorised e-waste recycling company, supplied fabricated recycling documents to companies including Haier, Godrej & Boyce and Blue Star.
What is being done to crack down on fraudulent recycling claims?
The 2022 rules provide for CPCB verification, random inspections, periodic audits and environmental compensation for violations. But TERI identified gaps between portal registrations and operating facilities. It recommended physical checks of machinery and capacity, trial runs, and mass-balance audits comparing waste inputs with recovered outputs.
The government has now ordered wider inspections to check whether declared capacity matches actual operations. Reuters reported on 13 November that a CPCB directive issued in July asked states to audit more than 2,000 recyclers, including 309 e-waste facilities. Inspectors are to verify machinery, conduct plant trial runs, and compare electricity consumption with reported processing. CPCB has also mandated GST e-invoices for sales of recovered materials to be uploaded on the EPR portal, treating certificates based on other invoices as false. Forged or manipulated documents can lead to a recycler being barred from generating certificates. Uttar Pradesh has identified 33 e-waste recyclers for immediate inspection.
Can formal recyclers build a viable business while bringing the informal sector into the system?
For the system to work, formal recycling must become a viable business, not just a compliance exercise. Informal scrap dealers have a collection advantage, with established neighbourhood networks and the ability to pay consumers directly.
Formal recyclers, meanwhile, need a steady supply of discarded electronics, invest in technology and pollution controls, and recover enough valuable material to cover costs, while competing with informal operators that have lower overheads. TERI estimates India's annual e-waste stream is worth about ₹51,000 crore, of which 60% is technically recoverable. Yet only 18% of this potential value is captured, with formal recyclers responsible for 5% and informal operators for 13%.
Making formal recycling viable will require stricter enforcement against unregistered and unsafe processing, raising the cost of operating outside the rules. At the same time, simpler registration, better access to finance and targeted incentives must make investment in authorised recycling facilities more attractive.