India generates 3.6 lakh million tonnes plastic waste, 50% of it is recycled

Recently on 8 June, 2022, US Interior Department said it would phase out single-use plastic products on public lands by 2032, including in national parks, in a move aimed at tackling a major source of US plastic waste as recycling efforts falter. The ocean ends up taking in a vast amount of plastic pollution taking in more than 14 million tons of plastic per year. Plastic makes up 80 percent of all marine debris found from surface, the Interior Department said. The department produced nearly 80,000 tons of municipal solid waste in fiscal year 2020.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}