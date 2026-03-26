Amid war urgency, India to soon float $1 billion global tender for Chandikhol crude reserve

“There is a plan to ramp up the strategic reserve capacity. A few locations have also been identified. The progress of the projects in pipeline will be accelerated. Land allocation has been done in Chandikhol. The RFP (request for proposal) for the project will be out in a month's time, said one of the two people mentioned above. “Also, the construction of Padur-II project will be done quickly as the work order has been sent and some required financial transactions have also been completed.”