The West Asia war and the disruptions to energy supply have stirred urgency around India’s long-delayed push to build strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs). Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Ltd (ISPRL) is set to float a tender by the end of April for a 4-million-tonne facility at Chandikhol in Odisha that had been approved five years ago, and advance yet another project at Padur in Karnataka, people aware of the developments said.
Amid war urgency, India to soon float $1 billion global tender for Chandikhol crude reserve
SummaryIn response to energy supply challenges, India plans to enhance its strategic petroleum reserves, including a 4-million-tonne facility in Chandikhol and a 2.5-million-tonne reserve in Padur.
The West Asia war and the disruptions to energy supply have stirred urgency around India’s long-delayed push to build strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs). Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Ltd (ISPRL) is set to float a tender by the end of April for a 4-million-tonne facility at Chandikhol in Odisha that had been approved five years ago, and advance yet another project at Padur in Karnataka, people aware of the developments said.