Amid war urgency, India to soon float $1 billion global tender for Chandikhol crude reserve

NEW DELHI : The West Asia war and the disruptions to energy supply have stirred urgency around India’s long-delayed push to build strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs). Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Ltd (ISPRL) is set to float a tender by the end of April for a 4-million-tonne facility at Chandikhol in Odisha that had been approved five years ago, and advance yet another project at Padur in Karnataka, people aware of the developments said.