Induction stove, flight cancellations: Tracking India’s 14-fold surge in Iran war searches, in charts

A war in Iran first seemed uncertain, then distant. Now, for many Indians, it has begun to feel uncomfortably close.
Concerns around liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shortages have triggered anxiety across households, turning a distant geopolitical conflict into a daily-life issue for millions of Indian kitchens.
The shift is also visible in what Indians are searching on Google. Search behaviour shows how the West Asia conflict has evolved in public perception—from a regional crisis, to a global disruption, and now to a household concern.
Data suggests that search interest has gradually moved from general curiosity about the war to practical concerns about energy and cooking alternatives.
Here’s a look at how India is exploring the unfolding situation through search trends.
Fuel fears
While the impact of conflict in West Asia wasn’t immediate for common Indians, it is now being felt in Indian kitchens. Despite the government’s assurances, images of long queues to get LPG cylinders are emerging from many parts of the country.
In the virtual world, the panic is evident in Google searches, with interest in terms like LPG shortage, LPG prices, induction cooktop, and induction stove surging dramatically over the past few days.
In the case of induction stoves and cooktops, the trend is not restricted to just Google searches. They are resulting in actual sales, with weekly demand rising fivefold from the same period last year, Mint reported.
Concerns about LPG availability are also reflected in consumer surveys. A LocalCircles survey found that 53% of household consumers said LPG dealers had mentioned supply disruptions or delays over the past week.
Shifting sentiment
At the start of the West Asia conflict, Indian search activity was largely centred on the war itself.
Queries for terms such as “Middle East war”, “airspace closures”, and “flight cancellations” surged as people tried to understand the unfolding geopolitical situation.
However, as the crisis progressed, attention began to shift closer to home.
Searches related to gas prices, induction stoves and crude oil have become increasingly prominent, reflecting concerns about how the conflict could affect everyday costs and energy supplies in India.
All eyes on Iran
The Iran war is currently the single-most consequential event for the entire world. Naturally, the interest in the country has surged sharply in India since the conflict began.
Search interest in ‘Iran’ has risen 14-fold between 28 February and 11 March—far outpacing other commonly searched terms like gold prices, weather and even cricket.
The surge highlights how major geopolitical developments can dominate online behaviour, prompting people to seek regular updates and explanations.
This time, however, the nature of that curiosity appears to have evolved—from general interest in global events to practical concerns about everyday life.