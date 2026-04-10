NEW DELHI: India plans to restrict the testing of vaccines and specialized biological products exclusively to government-controlled laboratories to maintain quality standards, according to two government officials and documents reviewed by Mint. This new approach will affect private laboratory operators and the pharmaceutical manufacturers that rely on them for faster testing turnaround times.
India plans to restrict vaccine and biologics testing to government labs to maintain quality standards
SummaryWith CDSCO restricting vaccine and biologic testing to government labs, experts weigh the benefits of rigorous control against potential delays for a sector crucial to global healthcare supply.
NEW DELHI: India plans to restrict the testing of vaccines and specialized biological products exclusively to government-controlled laboratories to maintain quality standards, according to two government officials and documents reviewed by Mint. This new approach will affect private laboratory operators and the pharmaceutical manufacturers that rely on them for faster testing turnaround times.
About the Author
Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.