India government restricts import of laptop, computers, tablets

03 Aug 2023, 12:12 PM IST
Indian government restricts import of laptops, tablets, and personal computers; valid license required.
On Thursday, the Indian government issued a notice imposing immediate restrictions on the import of laptops, tablets, and personal computers.
"Their import would be allowed against a valid licence for restricted imports," said the notice issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department of Commerce, Government of India.
As per the notice issued by the government, “Exemption from Import Licencing requirements is provided for Import of All-in-one Personal Computer, or Ultra small form factor Computer, including those purchased from e-commerce portals, through post or courier. Imports shall be subject to payment of duty as applicable."
(This is a developing story. Check again for updates)
