India ramps up J&K hydropower projects amid Indus Water Treaty pause

“There is a strategic need now to develop projects with storage capacity and tap the potential in Jammu and Kashmir and also across the country. The Dulhasti Stage II and Uri 1 Stage-II hydro projects may take up to 4 years for completion after the work has been awarded,” said Abhay Kumar Singh, pres­id­ent, Indian National Hydro­power Asso­ci­ation and former chairman and managing director of NHPC. He added that other under-construction projects in the Union territory are also gaining pace.