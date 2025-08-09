India hails US-Russia talks on 15 August, says they hold ‘promise’ of ending Ukraine war: ‘As PM Modi has…’

India on Friday hailed the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war, saying that it promises to end the conflict.

Advertisement

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said the Trump-Putin meet in Alaska on August 15 could bring prospects of peace.

“India welcomes the understanding reached between the United States and the Russian Federation for a meeting in Alaska on 15th August 2025. This meeting holds the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up the prospects for peace,” it said.

The MEA further cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's opinion on wars.

"As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said on several occasions, “This is not an era of war”. India, therefore, endorses the upcoming Summit meeting and stands ready to support these efforts,” it said.

Trump-Putin talks next week US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin next Friday, August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The meeting is expected to focus heavily on efforts to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Advertisement

“The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska. Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he said in a post on Truth Social.

Is Trump-Putin talk important for India? The talks between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin could be potentially beneficial of India, who faces a 50 per cent tariff on its exports to the US for buying Russian oil.

“I find that the Government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil,” Trump had said in an executive order on August 6.

“Accordingly, and as consistent with applicable law, articles of India imported into the customs territory of the United States shall be subject to an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 percent,” the executive order reads.

Advertisement