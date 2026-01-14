The Centre plans to enforce strict safety standards for hair transplants
Only qualified medical professionals, specifically dermatologists and plastic surgeons with recognized medical degrees, to be permitted to perform hair transplant procedures.
NEW DELHI : Amid a rising number of complaints over botched hair transplants, the Centre plans to reclassify the procedure from the ‘cosmetic salon’ category to a strictly regulated ‘surgical practice' to rein in malpractices in the $252 million industry, according to three government officials and documents reviewed by Mint.
