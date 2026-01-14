The Centre plans to enforce strict safety standards for hair transplants

Dr Aparna Santhanam, dermatologist and head of medical operations at Kaya Ltd said the move is both timely and absolutely necessary. “Hair transplantation in India has grown into a ₹1,600-1,700 crore industry performing over 350,000 procedures a year, but for far too long it has operated in a regulatory grey zone. We have seen a proliferation of ‘ghost clinics’, salons, and small setups where procedures are carried out by technicians or unqualified personnel, often without any doctor on site."