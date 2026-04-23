India’s state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have halted new cooking gas connections nationwide for over a month amid a supply shortage linked to the West Asia conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, according to four people aware of the matter, including LPG distributors.
India halts new LPG connections amid West Asia war; no timeline for restart
SummaryDue to a supply shortage influenced by the West Asia conflict, India's oil marketing companies have suspended new cooking gas connections.
India’s state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have halted new cooking gas connections nationwide for over a month amid a supply shortage linked to the West Asia conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, according to four people aware of the matter, including LPG distributors.
About the Author
Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.