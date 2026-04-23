India halts new LPG connections amid West Asia war; no timeline for restart

Jagdish Raj, president of Uttar Pradesh Circle of the All-India LPG Distribution Federation said, “Even registration has been put on hold. But in some instances, like in the case of HPCL, registration has started recently, but delivery of canisters has not resumed. Further, sale of cylinders on the second connection of a household also is currently on hold.” He added that the panic buying witnessed a few weeks ago has now calmed.