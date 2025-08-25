India halts postal deliveries to US: What's exempt, what's discontinued - all here as tariff exemption end comes near

India's Department of Posts discontinued booking and transmission of all types of US-bound postal articles from today, August 25, onwards. This temporary suspension comes in the wake of US administration's executive order no14324 which withdraws duty-free de minimis exemption for goods valued up to USD 800 from August 29.

What's exempt and what's discontinued? All US postal deliveries will be suspended except letters, documents and gifts worth up to $100.

The press release issued by Ministry of Communications on August 23 states, “As per the Executive Order, transport carriers delivering shipments through the international postal network, or other “qualified parties” approved by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), are required to collect and remit duties on postal shipments.”

What to do if you have booked articles via India Post? Those who have already booked items that cannot be dispatched to the US can seek a refund of postage, the Ministry said.

Explaining the reason for postal services being suspended, it added, “While CBP issued certain guidelines on 15th August, 2025, several critical processes relating to the designation of “qualified parties” and mechanisms for duty collection and remittance remain undefined. Consequently, U.S. bound air carriers have expressed their inability to accept postal consignments after 25th August, 2025, citing lack of operational and technical readiness.”

France, UK, Germany, Sweden, Denmark and Italy pause postal deliveries to the US Several countries followed suit as France, UK, Germany, Sweden, Denmark and Italy are also halting postal deliveries to the United States. As the long-standing tariff exemption for packages under $800 nears end, operators worldwide are suspending certain deliveries, Washington Post reported.

