India hands over INS Kirpan to Vietnam in landmark move

“On completing 32 years of illustrious service to the nation, Indian Naval Ship Kirpan has been decommissioned from the Indian Navy and handed over to Vietnam People’s Navy (VPN) today at Cam Ranh, Vietnam. The Decommissioning and Handing Over Ceremony of INS Kirpan to VPN was presided over by Adm R. Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff, Indian Navy and Rear Adm Pham Manh Hung, Deputy Commander-in-Chief and Chief of Staff, VPN," reads a press statement by PIB.