‘India has charged…’: What Donald Trump said hours before announcing 25% tariffs on ‘friend’ India

Trump tariffs: United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday, 30 July 2025, imposed a 25% tariff rate on all imports from his ‘friend’ nation, India, effective 1 August 2025, citing the Asian nation's high tariff rates.

“Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country,” said Trump in his Truth Social post.

Hours before imposing the 25% tariffs on India, on top of the pre-existing 10% baseline import duty on all US imports, Donald Trump said that even though India is a good friend to the US, the nation has charged “more tariffs” than nearly any other nation.

“Yeah, I think so. India is my friend. They ended the war with Pakistan at my request...The deal with India is not finalised. India has been a good friend, but India has charged basically more tariffs than almost any other country...” President Trump told the reporters on board Air Force One, according to a video shared by the news agency ANI.

What did Trump say? Announcing the tariffs on India through his Truth Social post, US President Donald Trump said that India has been a ‘vast majority’ buyer of military equipment and crude oil from Russia. He even claimed that this has enabled the war in Ukraine.

Highlighting the tariff rate as 25%, Donald Trump said that the import duty rates on all Indian goods into the United States will be effective from 1 August 2025.

“Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE — ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST FIRST. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!”