’India has more tariffs,’ says Donald Trump, hours before meeting with PM Modi

PM Modi in US: US President Donald Trump announced on February 14 that hiS administration will soon impose "reciprocal tariffs" on trading partners, opening new fronts in his global trade war.

While signing the executive order at the Oval Office, Trump said India has more tariffs than any other country. President Trump's remarks come barely hours before his scheduled with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in the states on a two-day visit.

"India has more tariffs than nearly any other country," Donald Trump while talking about his intentions of imposing reciprocal tariffs, as reported by Reuters.

President Trump said that the reciprocal taxes would apply to all countries with no exceptions. He also asserted that US allies were often worse than enemies on trade, as he addressed the press at the Oval Office.

The levies would be tailored to each US trading partner and consider factors including value added tax (VAT).

Trump has announced a broad range of tariffs targeting some of the biggest US trading partners since taking office, arguing that they would help tackle unfair practices – and in some cases using the threats to influence policy

