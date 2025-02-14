’India has more tariffs,’ says Donald Trump, hours before meeting with PM Modi

President Trump claimed India imposes the highest tariffs globally, hours before meeting PM Modi in Washington, D.C. As he prepares to enforce reciprocal tariffs, the implications for US-India trade relations grow increasingly complex. Will this lead to a trade war or a diplomatic resolution?

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published14 Feb 2025, 01:06 AM IST
US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House as he announces reciprocal tariffs, in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025. Trump announced that he would impose reciprocal tariffs on trading partners, opening new fronts in his trade war.(AFP)

PM Modi in US: US President Donald Trump announced on February 14 that hiS administration will soon impose "reciprocal tariffs" on trading partners, opening new fronts in his global trade war.

While signing the executive order at the Oval Office, Trump said India has more tariffs than any other country. President Trump's remarks come barely hours before his scheduled with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in the states on a two-day visit.

"India has more tariffs than nearly any other country," Donald Trump while talking about his intentions of imposing reciprocal tariffs, as reported by Reuters.

President Trump said that the reciprocal taxes would apply to all countries with no exceptions. He also asserted that US allies were often worse than enemies on trade, as he addressed the press at the Oval Office.

The levies would be tailored to each US trading partner and consider factors including value added tax (VAT).

Trump has announced a broad range of tariffs targeting some of the biggest US trading partners since taking office, arguing that they would help tackle unfair practices – and in some cases using the threats to influence policy

Key Takeaways
  • Trump’s administration is focused on implementing reciprocal tariffs to address perceived unfair trade practices.
  • The trade tensions could have significant implications for US-India relations during Modi’s visit.
  • The situation highlights a broader trend of increasing tariffs among major global trading partners.
First Published:14 Feb 2025, 01:06 AM IST
