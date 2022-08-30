India has strength, it's one of most important countries in world: Harvard prof

India has strength, it's one of most important countries in world: Harvard prof1 min read . 05:17 PM IST
A Harvard professor said on Tuesday that India has a lot of strength and energy. Professor Michael E Porter also said that India is not like China or Russia that are trying to take over other countries. He also said that India is one of the most important countries in the world.
Participating through video conferencing in an event organised by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), Porter said Indians want to be successful and they also want to be prosperous.
The professor said that India is a democracy that is trying to create prosperity for its citizens.
He said, "India is one of the most important countries in the world. India is a democracy, it is not China, it is not Russia. It is not trying to take over another nation."
The economist added: "It is a country which is trying to create prosperity for its citizens and it has a lot of strength and energy and making this work is of utmost importance in the evolution of the world economy right now."
The Harvard professor also emphasised the need of integrating the social and economic agendas for achieving India's aim of becoming a high-income country by 2047.
Christian Ketels, professor at Harvard Business School, who also spoke at the event, said India has the most significant potential for increasing its growth opportunities for all its citizens.
Institute for Competitiveness Chairman Amit Kapoor said India has to be a success story if the world succeeds.
(With agency inputs)
