India looks to bar cough syrup for babies under two

“As we look back at the historical precedents, the tragic deaths linked to cough syrups were primarily caused by poisonous ingredients like diethylene glycol (DEG), which induces severe poisoning symptoms. Cough syrups are not recommended in infants and children till age of 5 years without medical advice,” said one of the two officials cited above. "Most liquid orals in the market consist of cough syrups, making up to 60-70% of production. To address this, the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission has updated monographs for high-risk excipients—glycerin, propylene glycol, sorbitol solution and liquid maltitol—all of which are likely to contain DEG as an impurity. It is now mandatory for manufacturers to use pharmacopoeial grade solvents and strictly test every lot in approved laboratories.”