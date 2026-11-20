New Delhi: The Centre has moved to end the disparity in stipends paid to foreign-trained medical graduates during their mandatory internships in India, directing five central government medical institutions to pay them the same monthly allowance as domestically trained doctors, according to two officials and a document reviewed by Mint.

The Union health ministry has instructed institutions to implement uniform compensation following Supreme Court scrutiny of discriminatory treatment of foreign medical graduates (FMGs) and protests by interns who were either working without pay or receiving substantially lower allowances despite performing identical clinical duties.

FMG interns will now receive around ₹30,000 a month, at par with Indian-trained medical graduates undertaking their internships.

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The ministry has issued directions to five central government medical colleges and hospitals—Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, and Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) in New Delhi, alongside the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong and the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal, according to the letter dated 16 November.

The decision could set an administrative benchmark for medical colleges across the country, where disparities in stipends have persisted despite regulatory requirements for equal treatment. Although health is a state subject, and the directive applies only to central government institutions, its implementation, alongside Supreme Court directions and National Medical Commission (NMC) regulations, could increase pressure on state-run and private colleges to follow suit.

“While Supreme Court directions apply across all medical colleges nationwide, the Centre chose to start with centrally run hospitals including AIIMS whose salaries are paid directly by the health ministry. Once we take the initiative at central institutions, state governments and other medical colleges will inevitably follow suit and adopt this as a model framework," one of the officials said.

Many institutes denied stipends claiming they were only providing clinical training to foreign graduates, leaving interns to work for free without dedicated budget funds, the official said. "Following the Supreme Court's intervention, we have aligned budget allocations so every intern performing equal hospital duties receives equal pay."

Queries emailed to the health ministry spokesperson on Thursday remained unanswered till press time.

Medical associations welcomed the move but called for stricter enforcement across state-run and private institutions.

“When foreign medical graduates are qualified and perform the exact same hospital duties as Indian graduates, why should there be any discrimination?” said Dr Dilip Bhanushali, immediate past president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA). "Previously, many institutions avoided paying them simply to save money by exploiting free labour. Now, the regulator must enforce strict, standardised stipend guidelines across state and private colleges so no intern is denied respectable pay."

The decision is significant for the many Indian students who pursue medical degrees overseas due to intense competition for domestic seats and the high cost of private medical education.

Around 40,000 Indian students travel abroad every year, primarily to Russia, China, the Philippines, Kazakhstan and Georgia, to study medicine. More than 100,000 Indians are estimated to be enrolled in foreign medical colleges at any given time.

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Tough competition and prohibitive private college fees drive this, with over 2.2 million applicants competing for 126,000 to 140,000 undergraduate medical seats in India, where private colleges often charge between ₹60 lakh and over ₹1 crore, compared to ₹20–30 lakh for a full medical degree overseas.

After returning to India, foreign-trained graduates must clear the screening or licensing examination and complete a 12-month internship before receiving permanent registration to practise medicine.